Fiesta Latina set for Aug 10

Just three months after the spectacular Fiesta Cubana, which took place on May 4, 2024, the Global Tours and Travel Company, in collaboration with several Latin American embassies in Guyana, is set to host “Fiesta Latina” on August 10.

This event aims to foster unity and celebrate the rich, diverse cultures of Latin America, showing that no culture is truly foreign.

All roads will lead to the picturesque Promenade Gardens in downtown Georgetown, where people from all walks of life, including the expatriate community, the growing Latino demographic, and Guyanese citizens, are expected to gather to experience the energy of Fiesta Latina.

This festival, featuring Latin American and international food, drink, music, and dance, promises to ignite the senses with a wide array of cuisines and beverages from across Latin America.

Attendees can look forward to dancing to various Latin music genres, shopping for unique arts, crafts, souvenirs, and cigars, all while embracing a vibrant global celebration. The event will bring together participants from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Venezuela, showcasing the rich tapestry of Latin American cultures through artistic expressions such as music, dance, traditional costumes, and mouth-watering cuisine. Fiesta Latina aims to offer an immersive experience capturing the essence of global diversity, uniting and elevating the appreciation of global culture in Guyana.

Additionally, patrons can be ready to indulge in a variety of authentic Latin American foods provided by renowned chefs and restaurants from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Venezuela. Experience iconic dishes such as Sancocho, a Dominican stew; Congri, a traditional Cuban dish made with black beans and rice; Feijoada, Brazil’s national dish; Tacos, the globally popular Mexican dish; and Pabellón Criollo, the iconic Venezuelan meal. Food tents will offer succulent Latin cuisine that will truly awaken your taste buds.

At the stands of individual countries, traditional dishes will be freshly prepared, often featuring ingredients and spices less common or even unknown in Guyana.

Latin American alcoholic beverages, from Mexican Tequila to Brazilian Caipirinha and Cuban Mojito, are internationally renowned for their quality and taste. Expert mixologists will craft the best Tequila, Cola de Mono, Caipirinha, Pisco Sour, Batida, Piña Colada, Mojito, Cuba Libre, Coco Loco, Michelada, Daiquiri, Margarita, Cuban Ginger, and Sangria for patrons.

The Brewtopia tent will showcase some of the most popular beers from the region, such as Budweiser, the ‘King of Beers,’ and Brazilian Itaipava. Additionally, South American wines, particularly those from Argentina and Chile, will be celebrated. Fiesta Latina promises a sensory journey filled with exquisite flavors for seasoned oenophiles and casual enthusiasts alike.

The Bandstand will be the festival’s lyrical heart, offering a full programme of live music headlined by iconic Cuban musician María Rodríguez and featuring the Latin violin virtuoso Amor Guirola Machado. The infectious Latino rhythm of merengue, reggaeton, bachata, and salsa will keep attendees dancing at the Promenade Gardens. Enjoy performances by exceptional live performers and groups, including a Cuban band and captivating dance performers from Brazil, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and beyond. A special Latin Karaoke session will give amateur singers a chance to shine.

Fiesta Latina invites patrons to take a walk around Latin America without leaving Guyana, promising a captivating celebration of diverse cultures from all around Latin America. Get ready to embark on a cultural journey like no other this summer at Guyana’s largest multicultural event.

--- ---