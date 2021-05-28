FFTP donates medical supplies to MoH  

The protection of health care workers in Guyana was on Friday further strengthened with the handing over a container of PPEs and other medical supplies to the Health Ministry by Food For The Poor (Guyana) Inc.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony related that the items will be distributed across the regions and would add to giving a level of protection to the Health Care Workers.

The items included face shields and masks, goggles, protective gowns, kn95 masks, and other assorted items.

Chief Executive Officer of FFTP highlighted that the organization has consistently donated medical supplies to the health sector in Guyana as part of its contribution to the health and wellbeing of Guyanese across the Regions.

The CEO indicated that FFTP would soon hand over two other containers of PPE’s and Pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Health and Georgetown Public Hospital.