FFTP donates 100 beds to public health sector

The local public health sector has received a tremendous boost with the donation of 100 hundred beds from the Food For The Poor Guyana Incorporated (FFTP). These beds have been donated by the organisation as part of continued contributions to the health sector, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

FFTP also donated two containers of medical supplies including Over The Counter (OTC) drugs, Macintoshes and bedsheets. The items were distributed countrywide over the last 12 months by the Ministry of Public Health.

These donations come at a time when the public healthcare system is undergoing reformation, ensuring that all persons accessing services are comfortable and adequately attended to, DPI said.

Director of Primary Healthcare Services at the ministry, Dr. Ertenesia Hamilton commended the FFTP on behalf of the ministry. “With this equipment, we are better able to extend our services throughout the country. This will not only be going to our coastland facilities but our hinterland facilities also will receive some of these donations.”

Taking note of this generous contribution by the FFTP, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence has recognised the private entity as a pivotal partner in the delivery of healthcare in Guyana. She outlined that the beds will go to health facilities in all three of the Barima-Waini sub-regions and Kato and Paramakatoi in the Potaro-Siparuni Region.

FFTP’s Gifts-in-Kind Manager, Jimeel Davis said his agency has been quite responsive to the needs of the nation’s public health sector and is happy to be partnering with the ministry, DPI reported.