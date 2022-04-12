Ferrero-manufactured Kinder chocolates recalled after salmonella outbreak – GA-FDD

The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) is advising the public that there is a recall of all batches of Kinder chocolate products manufactured by the Ferrero Ardennes S. A facility in Rue Pietro Ferrero, 5 Arlon 6700, Belgium due to a salmonella outbreak. The known trade names of products manufactured at the implicated manufacturer’s facility in Belgium are listed below:

BRAND PRODUCT SIZE UPC CODES Kinder Schoko-Bons 200 g 0 62020 02763 4 Best before dates from September 3, 2022 to October 17, 2022 Kinder Happy Moments – Kinder Confections Assortment 191 g 0 62020 01575 4 Best before July 23, 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs 110 g 0 62020 02582 1 Best before dates from

July 14, 2022 to August 18, 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs 182 g 0 62020 02576 0 Best before dates from

July 12, 2022 to September 3, 2022 Kinder Mix – Egg Hunt Kit 186 g 0 62020 01627 0 Best before dates from

July 1, 2022 to July 8, 2022 Kinder Mix – Egg Hunt Kit 186 g 0 62020 01629 4 Best before dates from

July 1, 2022 to July 8, 2022 Kinder Mix – 7 Easter treats 116 g 0 62020 01616 4 Best before dates from

June 19, 2022 to August 23, 2022 Kinder Surprise, Miraculous 100 g 0 62020 02603 3 Best before dates from August 19, 2022 to October 28, 2022 Kinder Surprise, Natoons 100 g 0 62020 02572 2 Best before dates from August 29, 2022 to October 28, 2022 Kinder Surprise 100 g 0 62020 02625 5 Best before November 29, 2022

Certain Kinder brand chocolate products recalled due to possible Salmonella – Canada.ca

The GA-FDD is urging consumers to NOT consume the recalled products and if you have the implicated product in your home, to immediately DISCARD or return to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoilt but can make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea. Long term complications may include severe arthritis. If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor or visit the nearest hospital, health centre or clinic.

The GA-FDD is also alerting consumers that there is a potential for unidentified international redistribution from the importing countries listed on the INFOSAN (International Food Safety Authorities Network) website to additional countries. Therefore, the GA-FDD will be working closely with the Environmental Health Departments in each region to ensure that the specific lot codes subject to the recall, if found, are removed from the local market.

Further information concerning this public advisory could be found on the gafdd.gy website or call 222-8858/60 for further guidance.