Feroze Mohamed remembered as one who “selflessly gave his life to the betterment of this country”

Tributes are pouring in for Feroze Mohamed, who died on Friday night at age 74, after a period of illness.

Mohamed played an integral role in PPP’s political struggle pre-1992, working alongside the party’s founder, Dr Cheddi Jagan, and was appointed Home Affairs Minister, the first under the PPP, after the party won those elections. He also served as the party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

In addition, he was also the first Secretary of the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) – the youth arm of the PPP. Mohamed served too as an advisor to several Presidents under the PPP Government including Janet Jagan, Samuel Hinds and Bharrat Jagdeo.

In expressing condolences on the passing of the PPP stalwart, Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali said “he will be truly missed and we will include him in our prayers daily. May God give his family strength in this difficult time”.

Former PPP General Secretary and Home Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee also expressed sadness after receiving news of the passing of “my beloved Comrade”.

Meanwhile, former PPP Education Minister Priya Manickchand in a social media post said Guyana is poorer now with the loss of Mohamed.

“Here is a man who selflessly gave his life to the betterment and development of this country and her people, without much fanfare, at a time of oppression and horror: the type of Guyana that we thought we would never see again. We were wrong. The fights he fought against dictatorship must never go unpaid. We must resolve that future generations never have to waste time and effort fighting the same fights. Rest in peace, Cde Feroze. I shall forever be grateful that I knew you,” she stated.

Additionally, former Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall described the PPP stalwart as a towering giant in the party, which no one before him could have or any in the future will ever measure up to.

“His contributions to politics in Guyana and the PPP is too vast and voluminous to mention here. But his speech in the National Assembly in the debates in respect of the promulgation of the 1980 Constitution, ranks in my mind, as one of his most glorious moments in the political annals of this country. It should be read by all,” Nandlall posited.

He added that it is a “horrendous tragedy” that Mohamed died at this particular political juncture of the country, when he may have felt that his golden years of struggle were in vain.

“But for whatever it is worth, I take this opportunity to assure him that his labour, teachings and legacy have inspired and equipped a new generation who are absolutely committed to ensure that his lifelong battle was not futile,” Nandlall noted.