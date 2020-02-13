Female pedestrian killed in Linden Highway accident

An unidentified woman was last evening killed when she was struck down by a speeding motorcar in the vicinity of the Moblissa Bridge, Linden Highway.

The motorcar, HD 119, was driven by a 50-year-old resident of Amelia’s Ward, Mazkenzie, Linden.

According to the police, the driver was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road reportedly at a fast rate of speed when the victim suddenly began walking across the road from north to south, into his path.

Police said the driver applied brakes but because of the short distance, the vehicle collided with the woman.

She was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex in an unconscious condition and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification before a postmortem is conducted.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.