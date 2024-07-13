Female motorcyclist crushed to death on ECD road

An East Coast Demerara woman was killed on Friday after her motorcycle was hit by a motor lorry, which ended up running over her head.

Dead is 52-year-old Limwattie Laljie called Savitha of Lot 202 Good Hope Housing Scheme, Phase 2, ECD.

The accident occurred at about 14:23h on the Mon Repos Railway Embankment road, ECD. At the time, the lorry was being driven by a 28-year-old resident of Great Diamond, Eank Bank Demerara.

Based on police reports, Laljie was driving motorcycle (#CK 6224) and was proceeding West along the Southern corner of the Mon Repos Railway Embankment road while the lorry was proceeding in the same direction behind the bike.

As the lorry was in the process of overtaking the motorcycle, the left side tray of the lorry came into contact with the motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the female motorcyclist fell on the roadway and the motor lorry’s left side rear wheels ran over her. The police say Laljie sustained crushed injuries to her head.

The EMT was summoned and the motorcyclist was seen and examined at the scene and was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

