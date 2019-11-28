Woman charged for causing death of Policeman

Thirty-four-year-old Towana Clarke, of Lot 1919 Norton and Haley StreetS, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was on Thursday, charged with causing the death of Carl Roach, a policeman on November 25, during an accident.

Clarke, a corporate secretary attached to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 25, 2019, at Brickdam Public Road, Georgetown, she drove motor car PMM 2528 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Carl Roach, a police rank.

Clarke’s Attorney, Dexter Todd stated that his client has never been charged before and has fully cooperated with police investigations and therefore bail should be granted.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers stated that on the day in question, at 03:30 hrs, Clarke, who was the driver of motor car PMM 2528, was proceeding east along the northern side of the Brickdam Public Road. However, she then failed to stop at Chalmers Place, and swiftly turned south, which collided with Roach who was on motorcycle CH 9436 which was proceeding west along the southern side.

The court heard that Roach was flung 150 feet from the point of collusion and landed on the road, which resulted in him receiving multiple injuries and was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor stated that an investigation was then carried out, which led to Clarke’s arrest. Hence, she was charged for the offence.

Neville objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence and the fact that a life was lost.

However, bail was granted in the sum of $700,000 to the accused.

The magistrate ordered Clarke to report every Friday to the Alberttown Police Station until the hearing and determination of the trial and her driver’s license was suspended.

Her next court appearance is slated for December 16.