Female cop, others charged over death of taxi driver in Suddie lock-ups 

Special Lance Corporal Vanessa Milo has been charged with manslaughter of 39-year-old Lallbachan Bachan, a taxi driver who died under questionable circumstances whilst in the lock-ups at the Suddie Police Station.

Detective Corporal Dwayne Braithwaite and Constable Denzil Glasgow were charged separately with the offence of attempt to obstruct the course of justice.

They all appeared at Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Esther Sam and were not required to plead to the charges.

Bail in the sum of $400,000 was granted to Milo whilst Braithwaite and Glasgow were granted bail at $50,000 each.

The matter was adjourned to August 7, 2020 for report.

Bachan’s lifeless body was found in the lock-ups on July 1, 2019 – three days after he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Following the discovery, Bachan was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time, the police, in a statement, said that the body bore no marks of violence and were contending that his death was as a result of natural causes.

However, family members reported seeing swelling on the man’s forehead and minor injuries on his hand and feet.

A postmortem has been conducted by Dr Nehaul Singh determined that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Bachan was a father of four children. Attorney Anil Nandlall had taken up the case to represent the family and push for an investigation into the matter.