Female, 20, arrested with 892g of marijuana

Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old female after she was found in possession of 892 grams cannabis sativa.

The discovery was made in Bartica, Region Seven, sometime around 12:40h.

According to police reports, acting on intelligence ranks contacted the female, who was an arriving passenger at the Bartica Stelling.

The young woman was escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where the police conducted a search on an orange handbag she was carrying and found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic and concealed in a multi-coloured blanket.

The suspected narcotic was weighed in her presence and amounted to 892 grams.

The young woman was arrested, cautioned and stated that she brought the narcotic for her uncle (name and particulars provided).

Checks were made for him without success.

Nevertheless, the suspect was placed into custody as the investigation continues.