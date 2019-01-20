Federer suffers shock loss to Tsitsipas

Defending champion Roger Federer is out of the Australian Open after Greek 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas earned the biggest win of his career to reach the quarter-finals.

The Swiss lost 6-7 (11-13) 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-6 (7-5) on a dramatic night.

Federer, a six-time champion, failed to reach the last eight in Melbourne for only the second time in 16 years. Tsitsipas, 20, saved all 12 of 37-year-old Federer’s break points on his way to a famous win.

“I’m the happiest man on earth right now, I can’t describe it,” he said. “I beat my idol. My idol today became pretty much my rival.”

Federer lumped a forehand long to leave Tsitsipas serving for the match in the fourth-set tie-break, and the youngster forced him into a backhand error to win in three hours and 45 minutes.

Tsitsipas dropped his racquet in celebration and seemed to mouth “me?” at the crowd, expressing his shock further by covering his hand with mouth, before starting to cry as he walked over to celebrate with his team.

“That moment is definitely something that I will never, ever, ever forget,” he said. “This match point is going to stay, I’m pretty much sure, forever, for the rest of my life.”

He will play Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic in five sets, in the last eight.

And the Greek believes he is on the verge of “something big” and could perhaps even win the tournament.

“That’s why I’m here, playing to win the trophy,” he said. “I want it really badly.” (BBC)