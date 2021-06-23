Father stabs son after he asked him to stop making noise

A 19-year-old lad of Number 55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was last evening stabbed by his drunken father at their home.

The 43-year-old man and his friends were in the yard consuming alcohol.

The son retired to bed but he could not sleep due to the noise his father and his friends were making.

As a result he went downstairs, and asked them to quiet down.

This triggered an argument between the father and son during which his father armed himself with a screw driver and stabbed the teen to his chest.

The teen then ran out of the yard and was rescued by his neighbour who rushed him to the Skeldon Public Hospital.

He is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The father has not yet been arrested.