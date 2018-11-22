Father, son remanded on $2.2M drugs possession charge

A father and his son of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown and who were accused of trafficking some $2.2M worth of cannabis were this morning remanded to prison when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Ann Mclennan.

Fifty-three-year-old, Orwin Battlefield and Quincy Charles, 26 denied the charge which stated that on November 19, 2018 at North Ruimveldt, they had in their possession over four kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, a search was conducted a search on their house during which the illegal drugs were discovered hidden in a plastic bucket.

Charles at the time of his arrest reportedly admitted ownership of the drugs.

The duo will make their next court appearance on December 10.