Father, son jailed for accountant’s murder

Sukhdeo Dharamdat, 54, and his son, Eshwardat Dharamdat, 25, were Tuesday sentenced to 65 and 20 years in prison respectively, for the 2015 murder of Suresh Nandkishore, an accountant of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The duo was on trial before Justice Navindra Singh and were previously found guilty of the offences murder and manslaughter by a mixed 12-member jury.

Nandkishore lost his life after a confrontation with the two men on February 3, 2015.

The accused were represented by attorneys Pamela DaSantos, Brandon DaSantos and Alanna Lall while the State was represented by Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohammed.

The older Dharamdat, who was guilty of murder was initially given a 60-year sentence, however, Justice Singh added an additional 10 years for showing no remorse for the offence. He then subtracted five years based on the probation report.

On the other hand, the younger Dharamdat was initially sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter but Justice Singh deducted a total of 10 years, which includes five years for showing remorse and another five based on the probation report.

In addition, Justice Singh also ordered that the years spent on remand be deducted from the remaining figure.