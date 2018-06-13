Father, son arraigned for murder of fruit vendor

A father and son were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, today (Wednesday), charged with the murder of 20-year-old fruit vendor, Richard Noel.

The men; 54-year-old James McKenzie and his son, 20-year-old, Timothy McKenzie, both of Lot 126 Thomas Street, Kitty, were not allowed to plead to the capital offence.

It is being alleged that on June 4, 2018, at Stabroek Market, the men murdered Noel of 39 William Street, Kitty.

The men were remanded to prison and will return to Court on June 29 2018 when the case continues.

The murder reportedly stemmed from an old grievance between the now dead man and the younger McKenzie.

The grievance involved the sister of Noel, whom the younger McKenzie had reportedly hit, which resulted in a fight between the two.

However, on the day of the murder, the men reportedly crossed paths and McKenzie was heard asking Noel if he “wanted a problem”.

Noel reportedly walked away which aggravated the two McKenzie’s who immediately went after him stabbing him two times to his chest. When he fell, the men proceeded to stomp on his chest.

Noel was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he succumbed to his injuries one day later.