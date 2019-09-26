Father of 8 charged for ganja in milk tin

A delivery truck driver, who was allegedly caught with cannabis in a milk tin, was on Wednesday charged for the offence and appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Forty-three-year-old Troy Grant of Wortmanville, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied the charge.

It is alleged that on September 22, 2019 at Hardina Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession 156 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Defence Attorney Patrice Henry, in a bail application, told the court that his client was the sole breadwinner of his family. He said that his client has denied knowledge of the illicit substance.

Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman told the court that on September 22, 2019, Police, who were acting on information, approached Grant, who was standing on a bridge with a milk tin in his hands. According to the Prosecutor, the ranks conducted a search of the man and the tin, and found cannabis in the container. As such, Grant was arrested.

The Prosecutor objected to bail; however, Magistrate McGusty released the father of eight on G$150,000 bail. The case will continue on October 16, 2019.