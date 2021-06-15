Father of 4 goes missing after journey to Parika in search of work

A 44-year-old father of four of Johanna Cecelia, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is reported missing after he journeyed to Parika, East Bank Essequibo on Saturday last in search of work.

Subhas Chandra Lall, also known as “Rat”, is a welder who has been without work for some time.

On Saturday last, he left home for Parika where he was supposed to meet someone concerning a job. However, he never returned home.

A missing person’s report has since been made at the Suddie Police Station.

The man’s daughter, Jaswantie, told this publication that her father was last seen clad in a yellow jersey, light blue pants, brown boots, a navy-blue hat, and a pink and green bag.

“My father left home on Saturday to go to Parika to talk to someone concerning a job…he called at about 14:30hrs asking mommy if she wants anything from Parika as he is there and told her that he will be home with the afternoon big boat… but happened so up to date he ain’t reach home as yet…I want him to return because we do not know what he is facing and where he’s at, at the moment,” the daughter related.

The family is pleading with persons who may have information on the man’s whereabouts to make urgent contact with the nearest police station or the family on 687-6691.