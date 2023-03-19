Father of 3 stabbed to death by reputed wife

Police are investigating the murder of a father of three, who was reportedly stabbed to death by his reputed wife at their Georgetown home.

Dead is 23-year-old Esan Hamilton, a construction worker of Lot 57 Fourth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

According to police reports, Hamilton and the suspect shared a common law relationship and used to occupy one of three bedrooms on the upper flat of a family house with their t, three children.

The aunt of the deceased, Stacey Moses, told investigators that she was in the kitchen when she saw Hamilton come out of his bedroom holding his left side abdomen.

He said to her, “Look what Dacia did to me.”

Moses said she placed him to sit in a chair in the living room where she observed what appeared to be a stab wound to his left side lower abdomen.

At the same time, the woman related that she saw the suspect, Aaliyan Lewis, exited the room holding a silver knife in her hand. The aunt said that she enquired from Lewis as to what did she did to Esan, but got no response from the suspect.

Moses said she then alerted another family member, called a taxi and took the victim to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he subsequently died while receiving treatment.

The Police recovered two knives from the scene. The body of the deceased was examined, and what appeared to be a single stab wound was seen to left side abdomen.

Hamilton’s body is presently housed at the GPHC mortuary awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

The suspect, Aaliyan Lewis called ‘Dacia’, was arrested and placed into custody at the Alberttown Police Station.

