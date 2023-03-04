Father of 3 killed in interior over $9000

By: La’Wanda McAllister

The family of a 30-year-old businessman is calling on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to work harder to apprehend a man and his three accomplices, who killed their family member over $9000, at Frenchman Backdam, Upper Demerara River.

Calvin Lyte George, a father of three, was killed on February 24 after receiving several death threats from a man who had owed him money.

This publication was informed that the victim operated a shop in the interior where he sold beverages.

The suspect in question worked at a camp in the area and had reportedly owed George $11,000 since last year after he credited several items from his shop.

According to George’s family, after he asking for the money several times, the suspect paid $2000 of the $11,000 owed. George’s sister told reporters that after her brother was paid the $2000, he kept receiving threats from the suspect.

“My brother called me two weeks ago and told me that he and this boy have some problems with some money and he threatened to kill him, and that is exactly what he did. He killed my brother,” the emotional sister said.

The family member said that on February 24, George went to the man to collect the remaining sum and an argument ensued.

During the argument, George’s wife said he was beaten and killed by the suspect and four other men.

“He called me and told me about the problem and I told him to leave them because people always owe people. He told me that the boy agreed to pay him when he was down [his gold]. So, is went he went to the boy and they had a little disagreement…”

“When I finish talking to him, I went to sleep, and around 7:30pm or minutes to eight in the night, we get a call that Calvin get stabbed up and he dead,” the woman.

According to the woman, her husband was lured to his death.

“A man from the interior told us that when Calvin go to sell the boys them, the boy plan with he friends them and he sent three of them to buy from him, and when he was about to sell them they all come up and bank him and bore him up,” the grieving woman explained.

After committing the act, the men made good their escape. The family also claimed that they have not heard from the Police since the incident.

They added that George was scheduled to return home on Monday last to celebrate one of his three daughters’ birthday.

The dead man’s sister said she is not satisfied with how the Police is handling the situation and is praying that the family gets justice soon.

“We are not satisfied and I need justice for my brother. I need the Government to please look into this matter. I am going to keep standing because I need justice. My mother is grieving at home and we are all grieving. My brother is very hard-working and we can’t take this no more,” the sister said.

