Father of 3 fined $8.4M, jailed for drug trafficking; claims “I did it for my children”

Fifty-eight-year-old Courtney Demonick on Friday appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded guilty to the possession of 89.23 kilograms of cannabis and 20 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Demonick of Lot 82 St. Stephen Street, Charlestown was taken into custody along with two others when his home was raided by CANU ranks on Tuesday last.

The father of three was also charged for having 1.564 kilograms of cannabis in his possession on the same day and location. To this charge he also pleaded guilty.

After an early mitigation plea, the man was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $8.4 million.

For the second charge he was fined $50,000 and sentenced to one year imprisonment. These sentences will run concurrently.

Demonic was also lucky to have 12 months deducted from his prison sentences since the court was informed that he fully cooperated with CANU during their investigation.

Moreover, co-accused twenty-three- year old Ebony Craig, of 17 Lamaha Springs, Georgetown had the charge withdrawn from her after Demonic early guilty plea was instituted.

According to CANU Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, the home of Demonic was under CANU radar for a lengthy period prior to the raid.

However, she noted ranks only invaded after they saw the accused placing black plastic bags into a minibus that was parked outside his home.

The man was also allegedly seen placing several other bulky plastic bags into a motor car bearing registration numbers PPP 3008.

The court was informed that CANU ranks intercepted Demonick and carried out a search in the same motorcar where 1.564 kilograms of marijuana were found.

A warrant was also issued for a search to be carried out on his premesis . The search unearthed 89.23 kilograms of cannabis and 20 grams of cocaine inside the kitchen and bedroom area.

In his defense, in court on Friday, a calm Demonick apologized for his actions as he explained he only did it for his children.

“I have a little son, who is four and he suffers from bronchitis and I have to take care of him… I know it was a bad choice, but it was a choice I had to make when it come to my children,” he told the Court.