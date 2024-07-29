Father of 2 killed in suspected hit-and-run in West Berbice

A father of two was on Monday morning killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident at Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is 36-year-old Kanrade Lawrence Bacchus, a construction worker of Number 29 Village, WCB.

The man’s niece, Tiffany Bacchus, related to the media that at around 04:18hrs, she received a call informing her of the accident.

“I received a call from someone saying, someone got hit on the road, if I know the person. I was like, ‘I don’t know, but I can go out and check’. However, I did not have any clothes, I put on clothes. I go out, I checked. When I reached to the scene, there was my uncle lying motionless on the road. His brain, everything was scattered,” the young lady recalled.

Thereafter, she contacted other family members who transported the Bacchus’ lifeless body to the Fort Wellington District Hospital.

According to her, there was a motorcar on the roadway at the time, parked some 300ft away from the crime scene with the occupants changing the tyre.

She noted that family members observed the vehicle and made note of the licence plate number as they suspected it to be the vehicle involved in the accident.

Additionally, the niece related that at the scene of the accident, there was a mudguard on the roadway.

“My other uncle come back, he checked the mudguard, he went back, he checked the car. When he went back and he checked the car it was a Mazda, and the mudguard was a Mazda. However, he then took my phone, used the phone to take a picture of the mudguard, and he went back to the people that was there changing the tire. He asked, man, ‘y’all didn’t see y’all knock a man?’ They then said, ‘no, when I see, I pull’,” the niece related.

Nevertheless, one person has been arrested as investigations continue.

