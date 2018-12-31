Father of 2 killed in hit and run

A father of two was in the wee hours of Sunday killed after he was struck down by a speeding car along the Supply Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is 34-year-old Shayne Haynes of Supply Village.

Based on reports received, the now dead man left his sister’s home about 04:00h, and as he was walking along the roadway, he was struck by a speeding car which fled the scene. The impact was loud enough to wake his neighbours who, upon checking, saw the injured man lying on the roadway.

An alarm was raised and the injured man was taken to the Diamond hospital, but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he died while receiving medical attention.

The Police have since visited the scene and retrieved Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from a resident.

The recording is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the registration plates of the vehicle which caused the accident. Police are continuing their investigations.

Earlier in the month, Karamchand Khemraj was killed while his friend, Reaz Shaw was injured after they were struck down by a minibus while riding along the Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD). After hitting the two teenagers, the minibus driver continued on his way without stopping to render assistance.

Both young men were tossed off the pedal cycle they were riding and landed on the roadway. Khemraj died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital while Shaw was admitted a patient in critical state.

However, days after the accident, the minibus was found under a tarpaulin at a house in Mon Repos, ECD. The driver has since been identified as a Chinese National. He, along with his wife, has reportedly gone into hiding since the accident.

The Chinese Association had visited the families of the two victims and offered compensation but it was refused.