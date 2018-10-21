Father of 2 gunned down in home invasion

A father of two was in the wee hours of Sunday shot dead after four armed men invaded his Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara property. A friend who was with him at the time was also shot and is said to be in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Dead is 28-year-old Christopher Swamy, an employee of Flower City Restaurant, Better Hope East Coast Demerara and of School Street, Mon Repos, ECD.

Based on reports received, the now dead man returned home sometime after 2:00h along with his wife and a friend after working the night shift.

However, moments after entering his home, four armed men- two of who were masked enter Swamy’s home and shot him once to the chest and his friend once to his neck. The woman was unharmed.

Neighbours ran over to the scene and rushed the injured men to the hospital where Swamy was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend was admitted in a critical condition.

It is unclear if the men took any valuables from the house but <<<INews>>> understands it might have been a premeditated murder.

Information reaching this online news revealed that the now dead man had an altercation with an ex-policeman about a month ago after which he was threatened.

On Saturday, the said ex-policeman visited the father of two at his place of employment and repeated the threats. An investigation has been launched into the murder.