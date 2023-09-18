Father of 2 found dead

A tragic discovery was made on Sunday morning at a shop in Guyhoc, Georgetown, where the lifeless body of a businessman was found.

His body was found three days after he had last been seen by his friends.

Dead is 37-year-old Collis Alison Tyrell, a father of two.

Reports are that the man lived alone in a house in Guyhoc and operated his shop at the same location. A relative of his revealed that the mother of his children became concerned when she had not heard from Tyrell for several days.

As such, on Sunday, she decided to visit his residence to check on him.

Upon arriving at the house, the woman noticed a foul odour emanating from the shop and further investigation led her to the discovery of his lifeless body. She immediately alerted the Police.

Meanwhile, one of the man’s friends informed this publication that he had last seen him on Thursday evening while they were socialising. During their interaction, the friend said Tyrell appeared to be in good spirits, discussing plans to expand his shop.

The friend expressed shock and disbelief at the sudden loss. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death has been initiated.

