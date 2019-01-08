Father gets 14 years for killing son

Amarnauth Chand called Desmond was this morning sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by Justice Navindra Singh for unlawfully killing his own son, Mudesh Chand on Sep 29, 2016.

The man who was being represented by Attorney Keoma Griffith plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when prosecutor Abigail Gibbs presented the indictment.

The 49-year-old who asked for mercy killed his son over a $300 argument with his wife.

On the night of the incident, Chand and his wife were said to be engaging in a heated argument when the now dead man intervened.

This reportedly angered the accused who proceeded to attack the young man with a cutlass.

The mother, Nandranie Chowtie, had related to INews that her husband got home at around 23:00h and began verbally abusing her over cash which he had given her earlier to purchase groceries.

However, during the argument, the young man reportedly intervened and was dealt chops to his upper chest, abdomen and foot.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed.

After committing the act, Chand reportedly fled the scene but was later apprehended by Police.

Justice Singh encouraged him take anger management courses. No family member was present at Tuesday’s sentencing.