Father fined for assaulting daughter

A Linden, Region 10 man who assaulted his daughter was fined $10,000 by Magistrate Wanda Fortune on Tuesday when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court to answer to the offence of assault.

Fifty-eight-year-old Elvis Fraser of Constabulary Compound, Mackenzie, Linden, was charged with the offence committed against Priscilla Fraser.

The court heard that Fraser “slammed” the Virtual Complainant’s head into a cupboard at their Constabulary Compound home on March 14. He pleaded guilty to the charge. In addition to the fine, Fraser was placed on a bond to keep the peace for one year. Failure to comply with the order will result in him serving six weeks’ imprisonment.