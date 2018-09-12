Father accused of fatally stabbing son remanded

The 44-year-old Foulis, East Coast Demerara man who allegedly stabbed his son to death on Saturday last was on Tuesday morning remanded to prison when he appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

Mohan Sookdeo of Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

The accused is being represented by attorney Haymant Ramdhani.

INews had reported that on the day in question, 21-year-old Satesh Kevin Sookdeo of Lot 217 Fifth Street, Foulis, ECD, was reportedly stabbed to death by his father during an argument.

It is alleged that at about 20:35h, the 44-year-old suspect and his wife had an argument during which he grabbed her by the neck and began choking her.

Upon seeing this, the now dead young man and another sibling intervened, but this allegedly angered the father, who subsequently broke a louvre pane and stabbed his son to his chest.

Neighbours rushed to the family’s aid after hearing screams but by then the younger Sookdeo had already succumbed to the injuries.

The Police were contacted and the suspect was arrested.