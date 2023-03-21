FARMSUP donates boat, outboard engine & life jackets to Akawini Village

Farm Supplies Ltd. (FARMSUP) on Sunday donated a 25ft wooden boat, with a 60HP Fourstroke Mercury outboard engine and equipped with 40 life jackets towards the school children of Akawini Village, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Speaking during the simple handing over ceremony was Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall, who thanked Farmsup for their donation.

Similar sentiments were echoed from the Region Two Chairwoman, Mrs. Vilma Da Silva, and Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ms. Susanah Saywack who expressed their gratitude to the company for staying true to the promise which was made at the Essequibo Branch’s opening back in November 2022.

Toshao Rudolph Wilson said this donation will ensure that students from the various settlements will be transported safely to their schools, which are only accessible by boat.

He noted that these children travel miles from their village by boat to the Akwani Primary and Nursery schools and that the boat and life jackets are certainly welcomed.

Managing Director of Farmsup, Mr. Renger van Dijk, expressed his enthusiasm at being able to make the much-needed donation to the Akwani village. He noted that Farmsup and Mercury recognize the importance of education and understand that access to education, especially in these areas, is crucial for children. He also reinforced the company’s commitment to their corporate social responsibilities.

