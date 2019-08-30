Farmers call for upgrade of dams in Region 6

By: Andrew Carmichael

Farmers are calling on the relevant authorities to assist with the rehabilitation of access dams to rice cultivating areas in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

President of the Guyana Rice Producers Association (RPA) Leeka Rambrich issued a direct appeal to the Region Six Administration and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) for help.

Harvesting has already commenced in some parts of the Black Bush Polder and should begin in the front lands in the coming week.

But the current condition of the dams is making it challenging and expensive for farmers.

““We might see some losses as a result of the current situation of the dams rice cultivation area. When rice is not harvested in time there is lodging that takes place,” Rambrich explained.

Lodging is when rice gets ripe and panicles fall. Rambrich said that when this happens, farmers cannot harvest all of their paddies.

“So, we are hoping that with the farmers’ help and some assistance from the Regional Administration and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, we can get some help to prepare the dams so that farmers will be able to use them for harvesting.”

INews understands that the Tender Board is expected to meet shortly to award tenders to rehabilitate some of the dams in the cultivating area.