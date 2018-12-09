Farmer fined $70,000 for ganja trafficking

A 60-year-old farmer of Kairuni, Soesdyke Linden Highway, who found himself before the courts during last week, was fined by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he was slapped with a charge of narcotics trafficking.

Edward Bacchus admitted to the charge which stated that on December 5, 2018, at Kairuni, Soesdyke Linden Highway, he had in his possession 35 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, on December 5, ranks from the Mackenzie Police Station were on patrol in the area and acting on information received, went to the home of the farmer. Bacchus, on seeing the ranks, started running and dropped a black plastic bag which was later retrieved. He was subsequently apprehended. He later told ranks “officer I does use the weed for my personal use” as he was arrested and later charged.

The unrepresented Bacchus in a plea of mitigation told the Magistrate, “Ma’am I use the weed to make medicine for cold, I would take a smoke from time to time”.

The Chief Magistrate fined Bacchus $70,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in him serving four months in jail.