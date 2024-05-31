Farmer electrocuted whilst dismantling illegal GPL connection

A 63-year-old farmer died on Thursday after he was electrocuted whilst trying to disconnect an illegal electrical connection to his home.

Dead is Shri Maan Somraj of Yakasari North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police explained that the man and his wife returned to Guyana from Trinidad in November 2023 where they observed that the Guyana Power and Light Inc. meter that was connected to their home was falling off.

As such, in March 2024, the couple reported the matter to GPL. When the power company conducted their inspection, they observed that the meter was tampered with and as such, advised the couple to go into a GPL office to have the issue addressed.

The staff also confiscated the meter and advised that the couple pay $80,000 for reconnection.

Unable to pay this amount, the farmer decided to set up an illegal connection. Police detailed that the man would turn on the power every afternoon but disconnect it early the mornings.

On Thursday, the farmer reportedly informed his wife that he would be dismantling the illegal connection since he was told that GPL staff would be in the area.

The wife left her husband at the house and went to do some shopping and as she was returning home, she received a phone call, informing her that her husband was lying motionless in front her yard.

The man’s body was subsequently examined and burn marks were seen on his chest and abdomen. He was taken to Mibikuri Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

