Farmer drowns at lower Pomeroon River

Arnold Abrams, a 56-year-old farmer of Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), has drowned.

The incident occurred sometime between 16:00 hours on Thursday, January 2, 2025, and 06:00 hours on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Tennessee Farm, Lower Pomeroon River.

Based on police reports, Abrams and his wife went to Tennessee Farm at about 14:00 hours on December 31, 2024, for an event.

According to his daughter, Onika, the farmer was consuming alcohol with friends at the anniversary celebration and was last seen alive at about 02:00 hours on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. At the time, he was lying on the landing approximately (200) feet from the location of the celebration.

Later that day, at around 04:00 hours, Arnold Abrams could not be found. Onika went to the Charity Police Station to file a missing person’s report.

On Friday, at approximately 06:00 hours, Arnold Abrams’ body was discovered by his son, Olric Edwards, floating in the vicinity of Malborough, Lower Pomeroon River, which is about one mile from where he was last seen alive.

Arnold was found wearing long blue jeans and a blue short-sleeve jersey, and his skin showed signs of peeling.

The body was recovered and transported to the Charity Cottage Hospital, where it was examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body is currently at the Charity Cottage Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

