Farmer charged for beating man with wood, hammer

A farmer who allegedly dealt a man several blows about the body with a piece of wood and hammer during a scuffle was on Thursday arraigned for the crime at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Ronald John, called “Queen Boy John”, of Moruca, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The charge stated that on November 2, 2019, at Five Miles, Kumaka, North West District, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Atkinson.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed the court that on November 2, the men had a misunderstanding and were involved in a scuffle when the 56-year-old dealt the victim several lashes about his body with a piece of wood causing him to collapse.

The court further heard that the accused then armed himself with a hammer and dealt the victim two more blows to his head, further injuring Atkinson. The injured man was then picked up and rushed to the hospital.

According to the Prosecutor, the victim sustained a fractured skull and laceration to his body. The injuries the victim received were listed as life-threatening and can cause disabilities in the future.

The Chief Magistrate released John on $100,000 bail. As a condition for bail, John has to stay 50 feet away from the VC until the conclusion of the trial. The case will continue on January 7, 2020, at the Aquaro Magistrate’s Court.