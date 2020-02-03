Farmer arraigned for Berbice Resort double murder

Forty-six-year-old Alvin Druean was earlier today arraigned for the murder of Harry Prashad, a handyman of Number 65 Village, Corentyne, and Vivekanand Brijbassi, owner of Sun Splash Beach Resort, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The unrepresented accused was not required to plea to the indictable offence which detailed that between December 19, 2019 and December 27, 2019 at Sunsplash Hotel, Upper Corentyne, he murdered the two men.

According to reports, Brijbassi was found lying on the back with two toes severed – one was next to his body and the other was not located.

Prashad on the other hand was found about fifteen feet away with both hands tied to a post on the balcony, one foot was also tied to the post and was severed at the ankle. Both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition with maggots feasting.

Druean while in police custody confessed that he along with a named accomplice tortured and killed the men. However, the second suspect in the men’s murder is still on the run as Police continue to hunt for him