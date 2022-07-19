Fans excited as CPL tickets sales begin

Tickets sales for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) group games in Guyana has begun, with scores of fans lining up at the brand-new box-office location at 233-234 Camp Street. Sales are also ongoing online from www.cplt20.com.

There will be seven group games in Guyana in 2022 with four of those matches featuring the home team, the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). All these matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The tickets going on sale today will be for GAW’s home games, alongside three other games being played between the other CPL franchises.

The Hero CPL matches in Guyana in 2022 are as follows: The 10am tickets will cost G$2000, with the 7pm games’ tickets costing between GY$2500 and GY$6000.

The box office at Camp Street’s opening hours will be 9:00am to 5:00pm (Monday-Friday) and 9:00am to 1:00pm (Saturdays).

Tickets for the knockout stages, which will also be held at the National Stadium in Providence, will go on sale very soon.

Additionally, it has been reported that some GAW merchandise from previous years will be on sale, while new merchandise for the 2022 season will become available in the coming weeks.

The 2022 men’s Hero CPL tournament will take place from August 31 to September 30. The host countries for 2022 will be St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana. In 2022, there will be the first running of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), which will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The WCPL will take place in St Kitts and Nevis from August 31 to September 4.