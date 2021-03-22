Family protests for tougher penalties against doctor, nurses responsible for death of mother, baby

Family members and friends of the late Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo today held a protest exercise outside of the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, calling for tougher penalties against the medical professionals who are responsible for the death of the 31-year-old woman and her newborn.

It was revealed that a doctor and two nurses attached to the regional institution were found to be negligent in taking care of the woman.

The two nurses were suspended while the doctor was sent back to Cuba.

But family members are not satisfied. During their protest today, they demanded that the medical officers face criminal charges for their actions.

Lewis-Sahadeo’s father, Eric Lewis wants the medical workers to be charged before the court with murder or manslaughter. He also wants the Regional Health Officer terminated for alleging attempting to coverup a sinister scheme.

“This is murder… murderers don’t get suspended, it has manslaughter or murder charge,” Lewis had previously told this publication.

After giving birth to her fourth child at the New Amsterdam Hospital on February 26, Lewis-Sahadeo was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) in an unconscious state where she succumbed a few hours later.

She was rushed to the city medical facility after reportedly developing complications at the New Amsterdam Hospital where the newborn baby had died.