Family of teen killed in Tuschen accident calls for justice

The family of 17-year-old Azeez Mohamed of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) who was killed on Sunday along the Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) Public Road are calling for justice.

The teenager was reportedly killed after he was struck down by an alleged speeding car while attempting to cross the main road.

Samantha Mohamed, sister of the dead teenager told Inews that her brother was attending a wedding at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) when he met his demise.

“My brother left home since 5 O’clock on Saturday and went to a wedding house. Apparently he left the wedding house and cross the road to go urinate, but while he was making his way back, a car come with full speed and hit him down.” she noted.

The teen’s elder sister cried for justice, as she further related that he is the youngest son of their parents.

“We went to the station and they say they have to investigate the matter and will get back to us…he is my small brother and he can’t just hit him down just like that, we are all human beings. I want him to be punished or something, by the law because he can’t get off like that so easily”

Police reports have since indicated that the driver is a police officer, whose vehicle was proceeding along the Tuschen Public Road when Mohamed allegedly ran into its path and was struck down.

Mohamed was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home while police investigations are underway.