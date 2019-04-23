Family of murder accused killed by inmates calls for justice

More than two weeks after 30-year-old Shaheed Ali succumbed to injuries received during a brawl at the Lusignan Prison, his family held a picketing exercise earlier today calling for justice to be served.

Even though they were few, the parents and siblings of Ali protested in front of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts and demanded justice for their deceased family member.

Roy Alli, father of the now dead man said that it should not be hard to find the person (s) responsible for his son’s death since it occurred in the prison area which is heavily under guards and more so, populated. As such, he said justice must be served.

Alli of Albouystown was allegedly beaten to death by several inmates of the Lusignan Prison on April 4. He was on remand on a murder charge.

His mother, Tumattie, is struggling to come to grips with the death of her son and called for a full investigation into the murder.

“Where were the prison authorities when my son was murdered…He was murdered because he was a witness to a crime”, the woman cried.

She also stated that her son was once threatened by a murder suspect at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on the day he made his first court appearance.

Meanwhile, when contacted Director of prisons, Gladwyn Samuels said that investigation into the matter is ongoing while noting that the protest action by family members would not change the pace of same.