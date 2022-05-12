Family of Mahaica accident victim urges end to speeding, recklessness on roadways

The sister of 25-year-old Nareshwar Arjune who was this morning killed in an accident along the Bushy Park Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is pleading with vehicular road users to stop the madness on the country’s thoroughfares.

Taijwantie Arjune says neither an apology nor charges against the culprit in the accident will change the fact that her “baby” brother is dead.

A 19-year-old driver has since been taken into police custody in relation to the accident, which resulted in two other persons becoming unconscious.

Reports are that Arjune of Quaker Hall, Mahaicony, ECD was driving motor vehicle PCC 5219 which was proceeding east along the road in front of motor jeep PJJ 8723 which was driven by a 19-year-old.

Police said the motor jeep collided with the rear of the motorcar, causing the driver to lose control of his vehicle and crashed into another motorcar, HD 2859, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the driver of motorcar HD 2859, along with his reputed wife and Arjune received injuries about their bodies.

They were all transported to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where Arjune was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other driver and his reputed wife are both in unconscious states, receiving medical attention at the Mahaicony Public Hospital.

In an interview with this publication, the sister explained that her brother was heading to a cousin’s house.

“He was heading up to Mahaicony to make a pick up (of vehicle parts) and they said a car was in front of him and the car stop and he brakes behind the car and then there was a next pickup come behind him, hit his car and pitch his car into oncoming traffic,” the sister related.

“My mother actually called me and tell me that she heard something happen and she said for my husband to go, so I keep asking her what is it, she said she don’t know but let him go see…I didn’t know it was an accident, till when my husband reach there, then is when he call said my brother end up in an accident,” she added.

Upon receiving the dreaded news, the sister said she could not believe it.

“He was my baby, I literally screamed…that was my baby. He was like a gem for everybody…he was jovial, kind, always there to lend a hand, anytime you call him he is always ready,” she noted.

The sister is frustrated with the level of speeding and recklessness of drivers on the roadways.

“I understand that he [19-year-old driver] was speeding, because that has to be with speed for him to hit that car to spin it around like that…everybody is in a rush today, nobody’s not thinking about anybody’s life, who is going to compensate my mother for her baby? Or my father?”

“We would say that we want justice but then, at the same time,’sorry’ is going to bring him back, no matter if anybody says he’s gonna be charged for what he done, charge is not going to bring our brother or my mother’s son back…it already happen.”

“He’s gonna get maybe a month, two month, he get loose…what purpose does that serve…he’s still gonna go back on the road, he’s still gonna drive,” the sister contended.

“My advice to anyone driving on the road, take your time, speed is just end up with you losing your life or maybe losing some other person who is not even close to you, but that person who lost their life have close relatives that really value them.”