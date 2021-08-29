Family of dead ASP Manfield says information is being withheld

The relatives of former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gordon Mansfield, who was killed after the vehicle in which he was travelling turned turtle at Buck Hall, Region One, is not satisfied with the manner in which the matter is being handled.

Speaking with Guyana Times on Saturday, brother of the dead ASP, Karl Jones claimed that they have received little or no information from the Guyana Police Force and more so, certain information is being withheld.

“We are very dissatisfied with the information coming to the family, we were first told that the accident happened at 10:00h and they waited till after till 15:00h to contact the family… a worker from the company claimed that he was calling somebody and he didn’t get through… as such, I had to journey to the office in Carmichael Street to request information,” Jones explained.

The vehicle, owned by Aurora Gold Mines, was said to be transporting four passengers inclusive of the driver when it encountered mechanical problems and suffered a blowout, thus causing the vehicle to turn turtle.

The brother explained that there was confusion with the information received from the company about where his brother had died. Jones stated that he was told by the manager that his brother died at the scene of the accident while he was told by another employee of the company that his brother died while receiving medical attention at the Woodlands Hospital.

He is, however, hoping that the Police would meet with the relatives and clear up the misinformation.

In fact, the Police in a release close to two days after the accident, related that on Thursday at about 10:00h, a pick-up bearing registration number PVV 8623 was proceeding along the Buck Hall Road and in the process of descending a hill, the driver lost control of the vehicle which flipped several times before coming to a halt.

As a result of the accident, Daniel Powell, 24, of Caneview South Ruimveldt Georgetown; Sherwin Grimes, 53, of 300 Wisroc, Linden; and Gordon Mansfield, 56, of Diamond Housing Scheme, sustained injuries.

The injured men were picked up and transported to Goldfields Health Centre where Mansfield died while receiving medical attention. The two other men were air-dashed to Georgetown where they were further treated at the Woodlands Hospital.

Grimes was admitted as a patient while Powell was treated and sent away. The Police also stated that ranks are making every effort to arrest the driver of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved brother explained that Mansfield was a very quiet, easy going, professional and loving individual.

“He was quite a nice person and would’ve retired as Assistant Superintendent of Police in December and he was very fun-loving person, someone who I could always turn to for assistance, someone who is always willing to help out family members and friends.”

Jones stated that his brother was a father of two and had been married for the past 20 years.

“I could tell you it’s very hard…we’re trying to cope with it but it’s not easy. He was one of the stronger members of the family… we turn to him for support and advice when necessary… it’s very hard at this time,” Jones expressed.

Mansfield retired from the Guyana Police Force in 2020 and joined the gold company as a security advisor. ASP Mansfield was seconded to the DPP’s Chambers in 2014 and 2016 as a Police prosecutor under the Early Case Assessment Programme (ECAP), and he had been responsible for prosecuting Police matters in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts One and Three.

After leaving the DPP Chambers, Mansfield returned to the Brickdam Police Station to serve in the Court Superintendent’s Office, and later in the Region Three Court Superintendent’s Office.