Family members in US fear the worst for missing Jamaican media worker

(Jamaica Observer) DERRICK Rodgers has been missing for two months.

Family members, living in Georgia and Massachusetts in the United States, fear that the worst has happened to him. The 60-year-old Lawrence Tavern resident disappeared on October 13.

His niece, Natalie Redman, contacted the Jamaica Observer recently saying that the family is on edge.

“We reported it to the Constant Spring police, but we were told that the family would have to physically go in and make the report. After that, we contacted the father of the church he used to attend and he was able to go in and make the report. The police say that they have since circulated a missing person report at all their precincts across the island so now we are just waiting,” Redman told the Observer.

She said that the family realised that something was amiss when her mother, Rogers’ sister, sent money for him through a financial institution and the money was not collected.

“He is always in contact with us. He is never out of touch. My mom always sends him money and he always calls to say thanks. When she sent the money on October 13 he never called. We called and he didn’t answer. We called [financial institution] and they said that the money was not picked up.

“Right now, to be honest, we’re on edge. You have to just be bracing yourself right now for the worst. There’s no way something hasn’t happened to him. [Getting] No response from him has us worried,” Redman said.

She told the Observer that her uncle worked in media and was a former employee of Television Jamaica, Best FM, and Kool 97 FM.

Redman said that the family has been circulating photographs of her uncle on social media but has received no feedback.

“We don’t have a physical presence in the island to do any rigid follow-ups. No one has seen or heard from him. They are only saying that they know he lives at Top Hill and that’s in Lawrence Tavern,” the woman said.

Efforts made by the Observer to get a comment from the Constant Spring Police Station were not successful.

On December 10, Crime Stop Jamaica put out an alert for Rodgers, citing that he was last seen alive, according to a report from the Lawrence Tavern police, in his community.

Rodgers is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

“We are anxious. We are waiting, but we are worried. We are doing all that we can to find out what has happened to my uncle. It is unusual that he wouldn’t contact us for so long,” said Redman.

Anyone knowing Rodgers’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876- 924-1421-2 Police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.