Family laments murdered minibus conductor was robbed on dying bed

By: Amar Persaud

Minerva Kingston, the sister of 30-year-old Morven Nurse who was on Wednesday stabbed to death by a colleague, has lamented that her brother was robbed of his jewellery whilst on his dying bed.

Nurse, a minibus conductor and father of two of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was stabbed to death by a fellow conductor during an argument over $120.

In an interview with this publication, Kingston had a number of concerns surrounding the death of her brother and she is calling for the police to dig deeper during their investigations.

“When they did taking he to the hospital, he had his chains them on he but the person that take him there, apparently like they take all he chains and they only leaving he with he boots and $1,500 and a bottle of perfume,” the sister claimed.

“The nurse at the hospital said two persons come and say that them is he cousin from Berbice and they collect he chain them, and we don’t have no family or relative up Berbice,” Kingston contended.

She estimated that the pieces of jewellery were worth $300,000. According to the sister, her brother worked in the interior sometime last year, where he earned gold which he used to make chain.

Kingston expressed hope that the police will be able to recover her brother’s jewellery.

“I don’t know if the police could go back there and find out, they must have camera, they need to go and find out who is the two person that collect he things them,” the sister contended.

The suspect in the murder, Paul Junior Lynch, has since surrendered to the police in the company of his lawyer.

Kingston, however, believes her brother’s killing was premeditated.

“I wasn’t around but according to the information I get they were arguing over something and they had a little scuffling and it escalated to what take place…I heard around 11am something when I was dressing to go to town and I got a call and heard he got stabbed…“Right away I break down and I throw down and cry. Well, I depressed because he didn’t deserve that because as you can see (in the video) he was trying to walk away but the individual did just premeditate to do this thing,” the sister contended.

“Somebody tell we last night that two nights ago they overheard in a bus the individual that stab he and two other boys planning and talking how them gonna kill him before the year out…by the situation happen now is only last night the person tell we,” Kingston claimed.

“He got to face the full penalty because he knows exactly what he was doing because if the young man was walking away and leave, you should’ve done the same thing but you following the hype of the crowd and you pick up and do stupidness.”

Nurse was a father of two but was not married. He lived with the mother of his children along with his two daughters in a home which he was renting.

Kingston highlighted that Nurse had plans of owning his own home and a minibus. She noted too that her brother was a kind and easy-going person, who would not go out looking for trouble.

“Well, he was a friendly person he doesn’t trouble nobody but he doesn’t take stupidness from nobody…if you aint trouble you he won’t trouble you.”

“The last time I spoke with him was two weeks back, I catch the bus that he was working and he asked me if I was alright and I said ‘yes, I good’…and that was the last time I spoke with him before this happen,” the woman expressed.