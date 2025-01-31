Family devastated after home of 15 years destroyed by fire

What began as a normal day for a family of four turned into a nightmare as their home, cherished for 15 years, was reduced to ashes in a sudden and devastating fire on Friday.

The fire erupted at a two-storey house at Market Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara. At the time, no one was home.

The blaze started on the upper floor and quickly consumed the entire structure, destroying everything inside.

Mark Bacchus told this publication that he lived at the house with his wife Cynthia Bacchus and his two children, age 9 and 12.

He was at work when he received the devastating news.

Furniture, clothing, and valuable household items, including essential belongings for the family’s two children, were all lost. Only a few kitchen dishes were salvaged.

Bacchus estimates his losses in the millions. He noted that their house was not insured.

Furthermore, he lamented that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) arrived on the scene when the house was almost destroyed and that the firefighters were also struggling to access water to put out the blaze.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

