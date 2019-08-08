Family demands justice for man shot by police

A 25-year old man is now battling for his life after he was allegedly shot by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at his Sophia, Greater Georgetown home on Saturday.

Family members are contending that the man was wrongfully shot and to date, the Force has not provided them with any answers regarding the incident.

Patrick Goodluck of Lot T 72 North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who was shot to his back at about 17:00hhr after returning from the sea wall.

He had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the bullet which struck his spine, which has the potential to leave him crippled.

Goodluck remains a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Nakacia Goodluck, the man’s sister who lives nearby, told INews that she was at home when she heard screams.

Upon checking, she saw a huge crowd of people, shouting to inform her that her brother was shot.

As a result, the woman and other relatives went to the Prashad Nagar Police outpost where they were informed that the man was taken to the Sparendaam Police Station to be “cleaned up.”

The woman was later informed that her brother was crying out for pains and he was subsequently taken to GPHC.

“When they bring him now they just drop him off, leave an officer to guard he and gone. They ain’t tellin us what he get shoot,” she told this publication.

His sister explained when she visited her brother and tried speaking to him he was unresponsive but awake.

The man’s sister was almost moved to tears as she demanded answers and justice. “I need justice for my brother,” the woman said.

The GPF’s Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, when contacted referred all questions to the East Coast Commander, Calvin Brutus. Commander Brutus, on the other hand, said he could not relay any information regarding the investigation.