Families of policemen killed on the job get assistance

The Fallen Heroes Foundation of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) this morning handed over just under $800,000 to nine wives of Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The cheques were handed over to the women by Police Commissioner, Leslie James at the Police Mess Hall, Eve Leary.

Those who received the donations were Abena LaRose, Treyona Alias, Carlene Mickle, Neila Bollers, Rishta Cusbert, Roxanne Gilkes, Neyola Persaud, Adacia Johnson and Iola Bascom.

Some 23 children of the said families will also soon receive desktop computers from the Foundation which is expected to enable them to pursue their academic track.

According to the Foundation President, Dr Raphael Massiah, the organization aims to continue to carry out the mandate of compassion and care to the families of the forces fallen heroes.

He noted that the support of the Police Commissioner, his Deputies and other ranks whose contributions enable the continuation of the donations is commendable.

Top Cop Leslie James in his remarks reiterated the stance of the Police Force in maintaining the well-being of families of fallen heroes.