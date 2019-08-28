False fire alarm triggers evacuation at Finance Ministry

A false fire alarm triggered evacuation of employees at the Ministry of Finance, Main Street, Georgetown.

Inews understands that a fire tender was dispatched to the location following a fire report from the Ministry.

Upon arrival at the scene, employees were observed standing in their numbers outside of the building as firefighters assessed the situation inside.

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle confirmed that an alarm was triggered at the location but there was no visible fire.

He suspected that the alarm may have been triggered due to a technical issue, as this has happened several times in the past.

“An alarm was triggered there this morning…I haven’t had a good report as to what may have caused it but there was no fire. These things happen from time to time,” he said.

Technicians have since been called in to conduct an electrical inspection to determine why the alarm was triggered.