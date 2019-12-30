“Fake” cop gets 2 years for armed robbery

A 21-year-old man who pretended to be a police officer was on Monday sentenced to two years imprisonment on an armed robbery charge.

Daquan Robinson appeared before Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 8, 2019, at Merriman’s Mall, Bourda, Georgetown while being armed with a gun, he robbed Gary Hartman of a quantity of articles valuing $43,000.

Police Prosecutor David Goodman told the court that Hartman was in the Merriman Mall walking with his haversack on his back when he was approached by Robinson, who informed him that he was an officer on duty and as such, requested to conduct a search on his person.

The court heard that as Robinson was asked by the victim to produce his Police badge, he pointed a fake gun at him and took away the haversack he was carrying. The court further heard that Robinson threatened to shoot the VC if he did not run.

The matter was reported to the Police and the impersonator was arrested and charged.