Fake “CANU Officer” detained after attempting to arrest man over narcotics

Kevin McDonald, also known as “Brother Fraud” was on Wednesday arrested for pretending to be a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officer while attempting to arrest a young man for narcotics.

McDonald remains in police custody at the Brickdam Police Station as the investigators probe allegations.

According to the young man’s friend, Raj Persaud, in a Facebook post, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Thomas and Middle Streets, Georgetown.

The “CANU officer” had a body camera and handcuffs in his possession. He was said to be driving a heavily tinted white Toyota Premio car.

Persaud, while warning members of the public of the imposter, stated that McDonald approached his friend Dameon (only name given) claiming that he was wanted for the possession of narcotics and would be taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

Dameon however refused and demanded that McDonald properly identify himself. The “fake rank” was unable to provide identification and as such Dameon resisted arrest.

While McDonald was forcing Demon into his car, two patrol ranks turned up on their bikes and intercepted his plan.

McDonald reportedly jumped into his car and sped away, but he was pursued by the ranks and cornered. He was unable to provide identification to substantiate his claims that he was a CANU officer. He was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

McDonald was charged in 2016 with four counts of forgery. He had forged receipts to Yohini Latchman, Principal Assistant Secretary (Finance) at the former Ministry of Culture, and also forged receipts showing payments made to him by Universal Machinery.