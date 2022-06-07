Fake AA memo designed to create mischief, confusion – GCAA

Following the circulation of a memo purportedly issued by American Airlines (AA) that it will cancel all flights out of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Monday evening confirmed that the document was fake.

“The GCAA hereby advises the general public that there is a fake memo dated June 10, 2022 which alleges that it is from American Airlines.

The fake memo states “Effective 1 August 2022 American Airlines will cancel all flights to Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.”

But the GCAA stated that it has contacted American Airlines about the fake memo circulating on social media, and as such, wishes to advise the travelling public that American Airlines has not issued any such statement to that effect.

“The GCAA hereby reminds the general public that it is illegal to use the logo and brand of another entity without written permission or consent of the company,” the statement noted.