Faizal Khan returns as head of BritCham Guyana

See below for a statement from the British Chamber of Commerce in Guyana on its newly elected Executives:

The British Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (BritCham Guyana) is pleased to announce the results of its recent Board elections, held following a successful meeting on 9th January, 2025. The Board has elected the following individuals to key leadership

positions:

• Chairman: Faizal Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Guysons

• Secretary: Anand Harrilall – Head, Strategy and Sustainability, Farfan & Mendes Ltd

• Treasurer: Liam O’Toole – Chief Operations Officer, Nations Inc.

In addition to the officers holding these roles, the Board comprises of the following directors who will contribute their expertise and strategic vision to the Chamber’s initiatives:

• Adrian Barrow – Chief Operations Officer, Insurance Brokers Guyana Ltd.

• Rocky Hanoman – Manager, Strategy & Transactions, Ernst & Young Services Inc.

• Robert Hiscock – Head of Mobile Networks, ENet

• Timothy Miller, OBE – Country Director, Control Risks Guyana Services Inc.

• Richard Stanton – Deputy Chief Executive Officer, One Communications

• Claire Antell-Thorne – Director, Wilderness Explorers Company Ltd.

These professionals bring a diverse range of experience and leadership, reinforcing BritCham Guyana’s commitment to fostering a robust and collaborative business environment.

Commenting on the new appointments, Faizal Khan, Chairman, stated: “I am honoured to be elected by my fellow peers, to serve as Chairman of the Board. 2025 will be an important and exciting year for Guyana and the UK alike. BritCham Guyana will continue to support bilateral trade growth and relationship building.

We aim to build on the Chamber’s successes in 2024, including what was a splendid, sold-

out UK launch, at the world famous Lord’s Cricket Ground last September.

2025 will see the creation of even more opportunities for our members and partners on

both sides of the Atlantic, so please stay tuned.”

BritCham Guyana extends its gratitude to the outgoing leadership team for their dedicated

service and contributions to the organization’s growth. The Chamber remains committed to

driving initiatives that benefit its members, and enhance bilateral relations between Guyana

and the UK

About BritCham Guyana: The British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana) is a professional business support organization working to protect, promote, and encourage trade and commerce between Guyana and the United Kingdom and, in so doing, improve the quality of business opportunities across Guyana and the UK.

